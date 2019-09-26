Breaking: Whistleblower Says WH Tried to Lock Down Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Democrats’ impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers began reviewing a classified version of the complaint Wednesday evening ahead of testimony Thursday morning by acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. House Democrats who have read the document say it’s “deeply disturbing.”

The whistleblower’s identity has not been made public.

The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.

WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS WH TRIED TO LOCK DOWN RECORDS

In the days following the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s new president, senior White House officials intervened to “lock down” all records of the call. That’s according to a declassified whistleblower complaint released Thursday by the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint says that the whistleblower learned about the effort from “multiple U.S. officials.”

Committee members are hearing testimony Thursday on the complaint and details of the July 25 call on which Trump prodded Ukraine’s leader to work with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has said he’s done nothing wrong. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.