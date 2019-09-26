Mitsotakis in Astoria: Greece Regaining Its Self-Confidence (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK (ANA/ S. Goutzanis) “We are creating a self-confident Greece that is back on its feet,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, addressing Greek expatriates in Astoria, New York.

Mitsotakis said that the country has every reason to look to the future with optimism. The years of the crisis are over, he noted and added: “On July 7, the people gave us a strong mandate and the great responsibility to carry out this mission. It is important, after a period of division and tension, to unite the Greeks within a common narrative. I want to be the prime minister of all Greeks.”

The prime minister stressed that “we have made a good start, we have formed a government that combines political with technocratic experience.”

“The mood has changed, people are now more optimistic. The cost of borrowing is falling sharply, the economic sentiment index is rising,” he said. “This government will do everything that it promised in the pre-election period. We are making the lives of Greek citizens more certain and secure. One of our first actions was to abolish asylum for lawlessness in Greek universities,” he said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also referred to his trip to New York: “Greece is an important investment opportunity. Significant investments are already underway in Greece. We are working to overcome the obstacles to investment growth in order to create new jobs.”

He also spoke of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “We know how to defend our rights. We want dialogue, but we do not back down when it comes to our rights … We had the opportunity with President Erdogan to engage in an honest discussion. I pointed out to him a number of issues, such as Turkey’s violation of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). We will be next to our Cypriot brothers. I told him about increasing migration flows in the Aegean. Greece has to guard its borders and it will do so.”

Moreover, Mitsotakis expressed the hope that, by 2023, Greeks living abroad will be able to vote in their place of residence.

