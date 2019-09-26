Pompeo Warns Turkey Off Varosha Reopening on Cyprus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Turkey should not proceed with plans to reopen the ghost town of Varosha on the northern third of Cyprus it has occupied since a 1974 invasion, which would violate a United Nations resolution only the original inhabitants can return.

He told Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides that if Turkey goes ahead anyway that it would undercut any hopes of resuming reunification talks, Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (ANA-MPA) said, although those have been on hold for more than two years now.

Pompeo sent a letter to Christodoulides on Sept. 13 referring to UN Resolutions 550 and 789, unnamed sources told the news agency. “The United States looks to all parties to respect these resolutions and will deliver this same message clearly to Turkey,” he reportedly said.

Pompeo also reiterated US’ support for a bizonal, bicommunal federation that he said offers the best chance for a better future for the people of Cyprus, including Turkish-Cypriots living in an enclave recognized only by Turkey, which keeps a 35,000-strong army there to protect them.

Christodoulides was to take part in a dinner dinner held by Pompeo for European Union foreigfn chiefs in New York during the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

Varosha has been fenced-off for 45 years but Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said it would be opened, defying the UN which has refused to intervene over Turkish drilling for energy in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) where the legitimate government licensed foreign companies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier told the private CNN-Turk broadcaster that, “Yes, there are preparations. Varosha will be opened.” The area was fenced off by the Turkish military after the invasion and has stayed locked in time, right down to 1974 cars in showrooms.

The eastern town, part of Famagusta that used to be known as the “pearl” of Cyprus, has been abandoned since then, for 45 years, the residents forced to flee the advancing Turkish forces with the UN declaring they would one day be allowed to return, which hasn’t happened yet.

Last June, the administration in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus had also announced its intention to open Varosha, which is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution, stating that the the empty town can only be resettled by its original inhabitants.

Asked by CNN Turk about Turkey’s controversial exploration for hydrocarbon deposits in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, meanwhile, Cavusoglu said that no one can “prevent” its continued efforts, adding that Ankara will “defend” the rights of the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

Officials from Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot side took an inspection tour there on Aug. 23, said Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News, the visit coming almost a month after Turkish-Cypriot officials, led by its self-declared foreign minister Kudret Ozersay, visited the ghost town.

This time the ante was upped when Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy visited the region to have an air and ground inspection accompanied by the occupied territory’s self-proclaimed tourism chief, Ünal Üstel.

Until now only Turkey’s army was allowed in but the Turkish-Cypriot side said on June 18 it would begin allowing tourists to visit the empty, eerie town where 1974 cars are still in showrooms and everything is as it was 45 years ago.