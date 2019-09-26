Dr. Tom Petropulos, Supporter of PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation, Was 69

PALOS HILLS, IL – The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation will greatly miss Advisory Board member Dr. A. (Athanasios) Tom Petropulos, who passed away September 18 surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Petropulos arrived in the United States at the age of 18 and quickly set out to make a difference. He embodied relentless drive and was accepted to medical school, eventually becoming one of the first cardiac electrophysiologists in Chicago. His drive also lead him to found the Christ Hospital program of cardiac electrophysiology, and the group, Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology—which today has 11 physicians and over 70 employees.

Dr. Petropulos was a supporter of the PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation from the beginning, valuing its vision of building a better America through education and Hellenism. He donated his time as well as his financial resources, selflessly contributing tens of thousands in scholarships to PanHellenic recipients.

“Tom exemplified all of the Hellenic ideals of excellence we hold so dear—belief in education, a hard work ethic, philotimo, philanthropy, humility, honesty and bravery. We thank him for his years of service to the PanHellenic and he will be greatly missed by all.” -Board of Directors, PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation

Visitation took place September 23 with the Trisagion Service at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Palos Hills. There was also a visitation September 24, 10-11:30 am, with Funeral Service at 11:30am. Interment followed at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association.

May his memory be eternal.