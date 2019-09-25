Athens Acropolis and Museum Free on Friday to Celebrate World Tourism Day

ATHENS – Greece will be participating in the annual celebration of World Tourism Day on Friday by offering free admission to the Athens Acropolis archaeological site from 9:00 in the morning until noon and free admission to the Athens Acropolis Museum from 17:00 until 22:00 on the same day.

The tourism ministry and the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) are also organising an event in Syntagma Square on Friday evening, between 17:00 and 20:00, with Giorgos Lianos as presenter and the free distribution of promotional material, t-shirts, hats and bags. Passers-by can also participate in a lottery for two free airline tickets to domestic destinations.

World Tourism Day was first established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation in 1970. Its theme in 2019 is “Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all” and concerns the important role of tourism in job creation.