Cyprus and Migration Issues Carry the Weight at Mitsotakis-Erdogan New York Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (ANA/Sp. Goutzanis) – The demanding issue of Cyprus, as well as the critical issue of the increased outflow of refugees and migrants from Turkish to Greek shores, but also a potential boosting of bilateral economic and trade relations, were discussed during a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly on Wednesday morning (evening Athens time).

Greek government sources said the meeting of the two statesmen lasted about 50 minutes, “in good spirits, and including many personal references exchanged between the two leaders,” while Mitsotakis told Erdogan “I am glad to meet you in my new capacity,” during a handshake with the Turkish president in front of reporters’ cameras.

At the meeting the two leaders decided to activate the Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council, while the attending Foreign Affairs ministers were immediately tasked to proceed with the necessary preparations.

Upon discussing the Cyprus issue, the Greek side, as per goverment sources, “expressed support for the Republic of Cyprus, as well as for Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades’ proposal to secure a fair share for both communities on the island from the exploitation of Cyprus’ natural resources.”

Concerning refugee and migratory flows, it was agreed to make every effort to restrict flows at both the Turkish coastline and at sea.

Mitsotakis raised the issue of the reopening of the Halki Theological School, a topic that is reportedly being considered favorably by the Turkish side.

The Turkish side reportedly raised its own share of known issues, concerning the Muslim minority in western Thrace, and referred to two Ottoman cultural heritage monuments in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The meeting ended with the two men agreeing to work closely towards nurturing a better climate for the benefit of both peoples and for the region’s stability.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis, the prime minister’s diplomatic adviser Alexandra Papadopoulou, director of the prime minister’s office for European Affairs Dimitris Mitropoulos and Greece’s permanent representative at the UN, Maria Theofili, while President Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law.