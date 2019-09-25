The 2019 Annual Concordia Summit in New York: Day 2 Highlights

NEW YORK – The 2019 Concordia Annual Summit in New York wrapped up with another day of fascinating discussions about the world’s most pressing concerns and the innovative solutions many are already implementing across the globe. Leaders from various fields shared their views on many issues affecting the world today and offered their insights on the future.

The Greek presence included Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis who was one of the panelists for Building Resilient Economies on the Basis of Education, Technology, and Access. He noted that the goal for Athens is to “create a smart city” and making the citizen’s life easier through technology, reducing the bureaucracy, and increasing transparency. Mayor Bakoyannis gave the example of an online budget where citizens would contribute to the process of allocating funds. When asked which foreign city is an example he would like Athens to follow, Bakoyannis said Freiburg in Germany which from the 1990s realized that technology is part of everyday life, taking many small steps and putting them all together for true innovation.

The panel also included moderator and CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio and panelists: Executive Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) CEO Stavros N. Yiannouka, and Colombia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technologies Sylvia Constaín Rengifo.

The day began with an informative panel on Making P3s Work (for the Private Sector) moderated by Alexander B. Cummings, Founder & Chairman of Cummings Investments Holdings, Ltd., Chairman of the Cummings Africa Foundation and Standard Bearer & Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in Liberia. The Private Sector increasingly relies on innovative partnerships to address business challenges as well as demonstrate positive impact, but the act of partnership is not without its internal and external challenges. The panel highlighted the findings from a recent study conducted by IREX and the Brookings Institution and presented the experiences of CEOs of global companies, who noted the specific challenges that must be mitigated if partnerships will continue to be pursued as a viable method of engagement.

Dr. Kristin Lord is President and CEO of IREX, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to building a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world by empowering youth, cultivating leaders, strengthening institutions, and extending access to quality education and information.

Philip Morris International Chief Executive Officer André Calantzopoulos spoke about the challenges as the company moves away from cigarettes toward other options. Working with a great number of farmers around the world, he noted the need to help the farmers convert to other crops and the need for finding partnerships to help with the transformation. “You have to work locally,” Calantzopoulos pointed out, in order for companies and other organizations to find each other, find their common interest, and work together towards a goal. Giving people options is also the key to solving issues, and working with the private sector, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), nonprofits, and not just governments, is important. NGOs create public awareness of issues but just criticizing industries like tobacco and oil is not very effective, they need to work with companies and governments to be more successful in changing behaviors to help the environment, health, and other issues. Calantzopoulos also noted that forums like Concordia are helpful since they bring people together to share ideas.

Rachel Duan, the President and CEO of GE’s Global Growth Organization, noted the importance of the different parties coming together to make the P3 partnership work, being committed to the outcome, having a long-term view, and managing the relationships on a local level, as well as optimism are the key to success.

The discussion on Investment Opportunities in a World of Market and Political Volatility featured Calamos Investments Chief Executive Officer John S. Koudounis and Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital. They offered insights on the opportunities and risks present when investing in markets with a global political, social, and economic situation like the one we have today, where there are the various interests and important differences between all sectors, and investor confidence in developed or emerging markets are highly affected. Both Koudounis and Lasry noted the importance of an active manager to help investors navigate the ups and downs of the market. Lasry pointed out that Europe and Asia is where there is the most “noise” and therefore more opportunities for investors. Koudounis remarked on the recent drone attack in Saudi Arabia and noted the resiliency of the market which was back to normal after three days, but five years ago would have caused more of a disruption. Koudounis then asked Lasry about being one of the owners of the Milwaukee Bucks. Lasry noted that the team is doing great and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a symbol for Greece and the NBA.

