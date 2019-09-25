Greece’s Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Faces Total Eclipse

After rising like a phoenix, Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party has fallen back into the ashes, in disarray with its leaders in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, one member charged with the murder of an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist, bleeding money, and driven toward oblivion after failing to get enough votes to return to Parliament in July 7 snap elections.

The party just missed out – garnering 2.93 percent of the vote, barely under the 3 percent threshold needed, and less than half the 7 percent garnered in 2015, enough to put 18 lawmakers into seats before the splintering began.

In a feature on its decline, The Guardian’s Helena Smith reported it’s more than a symbolic fall: the party’s flag is torn, signs at its former headquarters are as broken as its once-defiant spirit when leader Nikos Michaloliakos was spitting fire at its enemies, its followers accused of beating migrants and being rampaging anti-semites while prosecutors said it was a criminal operation.

“The people put them in, the people threw them out,” Giorgos Mavroeidis, the manager of a health-appliance shop near Golden Dawn’s offices told the paper. “We got used to the rallies in the end but they were extremists to be sure,” he said of the angry hordes of black-clad Golden Dawn supporters gathering like a storm cloud in the area.

Its ideology has been described as being neo-Fascist, ultra-extreme right-wing, worshippers of Greece’s military junta of dictators who ran the country from 1967-74, anti-globalism, anti-Communist, Islamaphobic, Anti-Turkish, anti-immigration, and against blasphemers.

Much like the vaunted 1000-year Third Reich of Adolf Hitler – its hero – Golden Dawn’s time in the sun was short, lasting seven years before Greeks got the itch to get them out, tired of the one-trick pony sloganeering and endless sound and fury that amounted to nothing.

The irony of their departure from the headquarters no longer affordable was not lost when the movers took everything away, leaving only the word Dawn in the sign outside, with the eclipse having already happened.

Golden Dawn had consistently run third in polls before its act got tired and with the trial dragging on and on and on, the defendants not even showing up nor being compelled to appear in court where prosecutors were presenting thousands of pages of evidence pointing to a network of widespread criminality and indoctrination of violent recruits.

Even as he diminished, then essentially vanished in the public’s eye, Michaloliakos tried to put up a good storm front, tweeting his outrage about a system which gives taxpayer money to private political parties as subsidies – without any account of spending – if they get into Parliament.

NO CASH

“If we could also owe millions we’d keep it,” he said bitterly, adding that he was regrouping in former offices far less lofty, with signs that infighting is doing as much damage as the public’s perception Golden Dawn has become far too radical even for people who had supported them, angry and frustrated over how mainstream parties had brought an economic crisis that required harsh austerity on workers, pensioners and the poor.

While their name spoke of a new dawn, they did much of their hate-peddling at night, with torches blazing, silhouetting faces that look like they were drawn by German brutalist painters Otto Dix and George Grosz, grotesque portraits of ranting rage.

The high-definition photos have become dissolving pixels. “Where once we had spoken of its rise, we can now speak of its fall,” Dimitris Psarras, the leftist writer who has followed the neofascist group since its foundation in 1980, told the paper.

“Golden Dawn is in its last throes. Several of its most prominent MPs have left,” he said, adding that the latest defection is Yannis Lagos, a Member of the European Parliament just found guilty over a July 2013 attack on a community center in the eastern Athens suburb of Ilioupoli, but receiving only an eight-month suspended sentence.

“It’s being torn apart…If elections were to take place today it would get less than half of the 2.9% it managed to pick up in July,” said Psarras of the party’s falling out of favor like a set of car keys dropped out of hand onto a floor.

ALL GONE

At its height, Golden Dawn got the vote of half a million disenchanted Greeks who saw no other option as a protest vote against rotating administrations of New Democracy Conservatives and PASOK Socialists – the party now defunct after backing austerity – who had abandoned them to their fate while going on spending and patronage orgies for years.

Its base was in poor and working-class areas that had been stepped on and over, forgotten and ignored, the flame of Golden Dawn giving the downtrodden a cudgel to use against other parties and they grabbed it – for a time.

Greeks have turned away from populism, tossing out too the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that promised to help workers, pensioners and the poor but buried them with more brutal conditions to satisfy the country’s European creditors while letting the rich, tax cheats, politicians, and Parliament workers escape the crisis, former Premier Alexis Tsipras reneging on his vows to “crush the oligarchy and help the weak,” sounding a lot like Golden Dawn Light at times.

It was a long time coming but the 2013 murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas, stabbed in the heart, said prosecutors, by Golden Dawn member Giorgos Roupakias, sealed its doom. “Until then, only immigrants had been targeted because they were ‘invisible’, ‘anonymous’ and ‘helpless,’” Psarras said. “When a Greek was so brutally killed it ended the politics of tolerance towards the organization’s crimes.”

Ilias Stavrou, a former member who had once run on the party’s ticket as a parliamentary candidate before also defecting told The Observer that, “as a political force it never managed to expand,” few of its voters ever going to a Golden Dawn office because, he said, that’s where its real ideology was hidden: “which was all about Hitler and national socialism.”

Noted anti-Fascist activist Petros Constantinou told The Guardian succinctly, while smiling, that, “Golden Dawn, as we know it, is over.”