By Aimee Laurence

Cyprus is a wonderful place to visit if you want to experience good food, wine, and beautiful landscapes, but where exactly should you go once you’re in Cyprus? Well, a winery or vineyard would be a good start for anyone who loves wine, or even just wants to see a picturesque view while they relax, since most wineries and vineyards are located in remote towns and villages with stunning landscapes around them. You can often also end up learning more about the wine-making process and history than you ever thought you would, even if a part of you just goes for the wine-tasting or restaurant! In any case, a winery or vineyard should definitely be on your destination list, so now you just need to decide which you’re going to visit, and how better to decide than reading a list of the best wineries and vineyards in Cyprus?

Tsiakkas Winery, Limassol

Tsiakkas Winery is located just a few kilometers away from Pelendri Village, surrounded by the overwhelmingly beautiful and peaceful Pitsilia mountains. A business started by Nicolas Tsiakkas selling wine off the back of a mule has led to his grandchildren achieving great success in the field of wine-making, and they produce ten different varieties of it. From five hectares of land they create wines such as the Red Zivania, aged for ten years, and the award-winning Xynisteri 2014 (at the Decanter World Wine Awards, 2008, it won a regional trophy), so there’s no reason to not head over, sample the wine and even take a few bottles home. Besides, you get the opportunity to trek through the amazing wilderness surrounding the winery, which can be a blissful and calming activity, so it really is a win-win trip all around!

Vouni Panayia Winery, Paphos

From a winery which started off the back of a mule to a completely opposite experience, we come to Vouni Panayia Winery, at the entrance to the village of Pano Panayia, a strikingly modern take on Cyprus’ more traditional wineries. “If you’ve been to a few other wineries in Cyprus and are bored of the ‘same-old same-old’, then Vouni Panayia is for you,” says Florence Hailey, a tech writer at Top Essay Writing and Revieweal, “since it’s open all year round and invites people in to view the latest technology in wine-making (presented in a lovely educational video) and taste the wine that they produce. Thanks to the specific grapes of this area, the wine also tastes markedly different, so you could confidently say that Vouni Panayia is just different from the rest – In a good way, of course!”

Ktima Dafermou Winery, Larnaca

Ktima Dafermou is also rather unique, since it functions not only as a winery, but also as a hireable location for events such as small weddings, conferences, and christenings. It is also very nicely located just seven kilometers from a highway, so you should have no trouble finding it and being able to get accommodation quite close if you’re planning your trip extensively. In this winery, the new world and the old world combine to create a near-magical atmosphere of cohesion, which clearly shows in the wine which is produced. Grapes are carefully selected and developed to their full potential, and the modern building – good for events indoors and outside as well – safeguards their methods and recipes, while keeping an authentic air.

Zambartas Wineries, Limassol

Newly founded in just 2006, this is a family-run business working out of the Limassol region. Since it is relatively new, the winery is still (understandably) expanding, but this just means that new and exciting changes are likely to have happened every new time that you visit the winery! “For me, the best wine available in the Zambartas Wineries would have to be their flagship wine, the Zambartas Rose. Rose petal, cherry and strawberry is a unique and exciting combination which works excellently, and shows off their fresh perspective in the world of Cyprus’ wineries.” Karen Sane, a survey analyst at State Of Writing and Bestbritishessays, says. “It’s a new outlook on an old, old artform, and it works surprisingly well! With tours available all year round, I’d gladly recommend that anyone visit this up and coming new winery!”

