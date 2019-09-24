Rep. John Lewis Backs Impeachment Proceedings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic civil rights icon, has endorsed impeachment proceedings in the House after withholding his opinion on the matter for several months.

Lewis said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday morning that “we cannot delay” and now is the time to act. His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Lewis is one of the most influential Democrats in his caucus and an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far discouraged impeachment. His comments come as several other Democrats endorsed proceedings Tuesday. Lewis said he’s been “patient while we have tried every other path” and “the future of our democracy is at stake.”

12:10 p.m.

Three House Democratic committee chairmen are asking the White House for documents on President Donald Trump’s actions related to Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel wrote White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and threatened an “escalated” fight if documents aren’t turned over by Thursday.

The committees have been pushing the Trump administration to turn over a whistleblower complaint that is at least in part related to Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump is said to have pushed for investigations into Joe Biden and his son.

The documents they are requesting include a transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelenskiy.