Athens International Airport Wins Award at World Routes 2019

Athens International Airport won the ‘Highly Commended’ award in the 20-50 million passenger category at the World Routes 2019 Airport Awards, held in Adelaide, Australia on September 21-24.

The annual World Airport Awards are split into size categories, showcasing the exceptional marketing support that airports have provided to their airline partners, including new and existing air services, in the past twelve months, and are highly regarded in the aviation industry.

To the merit of Athens International Airport, airlines reviewers focused on its impressive growth of +11 pct of passenger traffic in 2018, with more than 24.1 million passengers, as well as its continuing growth in the first 8 months of 2019.

Last year the Athens hub attracted 62 new routes and welcomed 4 new airlines. Volotea and Ellinair have also set up bases in Athens, while Ryanair has launched 21 connections and Aegean 15 new routes. In addition, 13 companies increased their activity to 34 routes.