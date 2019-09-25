The 2019 Concordia Annual Summit in NYC: Day 1 Highlights

NEW YORK – The 2019 Concordia Annual Summit has once again brought together a diverse group of leaders in a variety of fields to discuss the issues facing the world today. On September 23, the Summit kicked off at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan with welcoming remarks by the co-founders of Concordia, Nicholas M. Logothetis and Matthew A. Swift.

Logothetis is Executive Board Member of the Libra Group and Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Concordia. He is an entrepreneur who has a lifelong passion for politics and international affairs. He founded Concordia, along with business partner Matthew Swift, on the notion that facilitating cross-sector collaboration can more adequately address global challenges to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. This notion, along with his commitment to solving pressing international challenges through the lens of partnerships, developed Concordia into the preeminent global hub for partnerships in record time.

As Chairman of the Board at Concordia, he leads a distinguished Board comprised of top leaders from academia and the private sector. His leadership in driving forward Concordia’s mission to enable public-private partnerships has established Concordia as a reputable thought leader in the partnership building space. Since Concordia’s founding in 2011, he has overseen the organization of numerous global summits and a myriad of practitioner level convenings with prominent speakers from the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

The Summit continued with Youth Perspectives on the Future with Logothetis and Swift moderating the panel of Student Ambassadors from NYU Abu Dhabi: Pranaav Parrth from India, Ervin Smajic from Slovenia, Sebastian Caro from Colombia, Hind Ait Mout from Morocco, Keita Alaida Dicmane from Latvia, and Yagmur Unal from Turkey.

Representing diverse geographical backgrounds, they each gave a brief statement about their most pressing concerns for the future and shared their perspectives on civil engagement, democracy, economic potential, climate change, and their outlook on the future as the rising group of next generation leaders.

Former presidential candidate and governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and Dr. Ian Bremmer, the President and Founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, discussed The Ever Evolving Role of the United States as a Global Leader. Governor Christie and Dr. Bremmer, who is also a Concordia Leadership Council member, offered their insights into the future of the United States’ role in the world. Providing the perspective of the United States, Governor Christie did not hesitate to offer his unvarnished opinion on the President Trump’s outlook on the world and how the President seeks to strategically position the U.S. amongst its global competitors. Dr. Bremmer, with his unique knowledge of the world stage, helped elucidate the geopolitical conflicts impacting the United States’ strategic interests. From the Middle East to the Far East, to political extremism in Europe, Dr. Bremmer and Governor Christie spoke about the impact of President Trump’s approach to foreign policy on the global landscape.

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump discussed the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative with Concordia Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Matthew Swift. She noted that despite women making up half the world’s population, they remain one of the greatest underutilized resources and continue to face significant barriers to full and free economic participation. Studies have found that when women participate in the negotiation of peace agreements, those agreements are 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years, and that if women participated in labor markets to an equal extent with their male counterparts, as much as $12 trillion could be added to global annual GDP by 2025. It was suggested that Global stability is only realized when women and men are able to participate economically and politically at all levels. In February 2019, President Donald Trump signed into action the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. Led by the United States Government and W-GDP partners, the initiative is centered on women’s economic empowerment and aims to reach 50 million women by 2025 to boost women’s economic empowerment, collective economic prosperity, and global stability.

Trump spoke about the historic W-GDP Initiative and its three key pillars: Women Prospering in the Workforce, Women Succeeding as Entrepreneurs, and Women Enabled in the Economy, as well as the intersection of gender rights within the global agenda for sustainable development. She noted that some of the participants in the program were present as part of a two-week trip to the United States, highlighting the success of the program so far.