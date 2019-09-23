Swede Stuck on Cyprus Says He’ll Enjoy the Sun

LONDON (AP) — A Swedish Thomas Cook customer stranded on Cyprus is making the best of a bad situation, saying he’ll enjoy the sunshine until Friday when arrangements will hopefully be made for his return.

Bengt Olsson from Gothenberg said Monday he’s no information on arrangements being made for him and five other Swedes he travelled with to return home. But he isn’t too worried yet because “it’s nice to stay here, it’s warm.”

Joanna Florentiadou, general manager at Sentido Sandy Beach Hotel, outside the southern coastal town of Larnaca, told the Associated Press a UK financial protection scheme will cover the costs for the stay and return flights of 30 British holidaymakers staying there.

But it’s still unclear what arrangements will be made for the 120 German and 80 Scandinavian guests, including Olsson, who will be permitted to remain in their rooms for the next few days.