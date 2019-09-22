Greek PM Mitsotakis Departs on Sunday on Official Visit to the US

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will depart for the United States on Sunday, to participate in the UN Climate Summit and the proceedings of the 74th UN General Assembly in the city of New York on Monday September 23.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Government Spokesperson Stelios Petsas.

The program of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is as follows:

– On Monday, September 23, the Prime Minister will address the UN Climate Summit. On the same day, he will attend an event held by the Presidents of France, Colombia and Chile on the issue of deforestation following the Amazon fires.

– On Tuesday, September 24, he will attend the inauguration of the 74th UN General Assembly and will also attend the International Advisory Board meeting of the Atlantic Council. On the same day, Mitsotakis will attend a Goldman Sachs event in the presence of investors.

– On Wednesday, September 25, the Prime Minister will attend the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. Mitsotakis will also attend a lunch by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the presence of investors. In the same evening he will deliver a speech at an event of ex-patriate Greeks organizations in Astoria, NY.

– On Thursday, September 26, the Prime Minister will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will be the keynote speaker at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

-On Friday, September 27, the Prime Minister will address the plenary of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Bilateral meetings scheduled as follows:

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to meet with state leaders including US President Donald Trump (24/9), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (25/9), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (24/9) and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (26/9).

Mitsotakis will meet with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama (23/9) and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev (24/9), as well as with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (23/9), President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (23/9) ) and the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili (24/9).

The Prime Minister’s bilateral contacts with President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez (23/9), Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (23/9) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (24/9) are also scheduled.

It is noted that, as already agreed, PM Mitsotakis will meet with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades (26/9). On the same day he will meet with representatives of Jewish organizations, the Archbishop of America Elpidoforos and ex-patriate Greeks organizations.