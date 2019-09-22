Going on in Our Community

SEPTEMBER 25-29

MANHATTAN – The award-winning international theatre company ODC Ensemble, based in Athens, Greece, with New York City’s The Directors Company present the New York premiere of Oedipus: Sex with Mum Was Blinding, an immersive opera conceived, written and directed by Elli Papakonstantinou with original music composed by Tilemachos Moussas and Julia Kent at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) Fisher, 321 Ashland Place in Brooklyn, September 25-29. The opera features Nassia Gofa, Elias Husiak, Anastasia Katsinavaki, Theodora Loukas, Lito Messini, Manos Tsakiris, Julia Kent (cello), Misha Piatigorsky (piano), Hassan Estakhrian, Barbara Nerness (electroacoustic environments), and Stephanie Sherriff (live cinematic environment). Running time is 1 hour 40 minutes, no intermission. More information and tickets are available online: https://www.bam.org.

SEPTEMBER 27

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative invites you to its 7th Annual Gala – New York, honoring The Coca-Cola Foundation, at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on Friday, Sept. 27, 6:30 PM. Silent auction is live online now. More information is available at: thehellenicinitiative.org. Register online: www.eventora.com/en/Events/hellenic-initiative-7th-annual.

SEPTEMBER 27-29

ATLANTA, GA – The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of The Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road N.E. in Atlanta, holds its annual Greek Festival September 27-29. Enjoy authentic food, shopping, wine tasting, live entertainment with Greek music and dancing, and activities for kids. Admission: $5, kids 12 and under are free. Free parking and shuttle buses at Century Center Office Park, 1800 Century Center Blvd NE. Hours: Friday, Sept. 27, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 404-633-5870 and online: atlantagreekfestival.org.

SEPTEMBER 29

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York presents Commemorating the Anniversary of The Asia Minor Catastrophe 1922 with featured speaker EMBCA Founder and President Louis Katsos at the Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 PM. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500 and online hellenicsocieties.org.

SEPTEMBER 30

MANHATTAN – On Monday, Sept. 30, 6 PM, Hellenic Professional Women Inc. invites you to a special evening of its Empowering Women Series. The theme will be How to Tap into Your Fearless Greek Spirit, with special guest Agapi Stassinopoulos, author, inspirational speaker and Thrive Global Facilitator, at Thrive Global, 599 Broadway, 6th floor, in Manhattan. Discover your confidence, redefine success and thrive in your everyday life with calm and joy. Please visit www.hellenicprofessionalwomen.org for details.

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its first Cocktail Evening in Nassau County at Limani Restaurant, 1043 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, on Monday, Sept. 30, 7:30 PM. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

OCTOBER 4

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute Noon Forum Annual Commemoration of the Smyrna Catastrophe takes place on Friday, October 4, 12-1 PM at Hellenic House, 1220 16th St NW in Washington, DC. Prof. Ismini Lamb, Director of the Modern Greek Studies Program at Georgetown University, presents Correcting Three Popular Misconceptions about the 1922 Catastrophe in Smyrna. More information and RSVP is available online: ahiworld.org.

PHILADELPHIA – Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia Concert with Michalis Violaris at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S Broad St in Philadelphia, October 4, 8:30 PM. There will be a Cypriot Mezze reception before the concert starting at 7 PM for an additional fee. For reservations for the pre-concert mezzedes, contact: cyprussocietyofphiladelphia@gmail.com. A coffee and dessert reception will follow the concert. Beverages prior to the concert and the coffee reception after the concert are complimentary. For more information, please contact Georghia Kurnellas 856-296-6980, or e-mail: gkurnellas@yahoo.com.

OCTOBER 4-6

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2101 NW 145th Street in Oklahoma City, holds its annual Greek Festival October 4-6. Enjoy Greek gourmet food, homemade pastries, and drinks, shopping in the marketplace and boutiques, and Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 405-751-1885 and online: greekfestokc.com.

OCTOBER 5

MANHATTAN – The Soul of Epirus: Petroloukas Halkias and Vasilis Kostas perform a special concert-presentation on Saturday, Oct, 5, 7 PM at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. Axion Estin Foundation, in association with the Panepirotic Federation of America, Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum and under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, present this musical event with the living legend of Greek traditional music, Petroloukas Halkias on clarinet and Vasilis Kostas, the virtuoso laouto player. The two important ambassadors of the Epirotic musical tradition will perform the repertoire of their upcoming album The Soul of Epirus, which will be officially available in Greece and in the U.S. in October. Tickets available on Eventbrite or by phone: 914-222-4564.

OCTOBER 5-DECEMBER 14

BEDFORD, NY – A Whole World art exhibition at Atelier Omiros, 11-15 Court Rd Suite 13, will run from October 5-December 14, with an opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 5, 6-9 PM, with hors d’oeuvres and champagne. The exhibition title comes from one of the abstract paintings selected for the exhibit, itself a vast composition measuring nearly eighteen feet wide. This centerpiece of the new exhibition will hang amid an array of other stunning works depicting everything from the four seasons, fashion, to equestrians and Formula 1. More information is available by phone: 914-764-2223 and online: atelieromiros.com.

OCTOBER 6

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Wine & Cheeses of the World: An Evening to Benefit IOCC (International Orthodox Christian Charities) on Sunday, Oct. 6, 6-8:30 PM at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres and learn how your support helps families in need in places like Ethiopia, Greece, and the Middle East. For more information, contact Fr. Constantin Ursache at 516-483-5700. Register online at www.iocc.org/longisland.

LOS ANGELES, CA – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture Lecture and Book Signing with Valorie Kondos Field, retired head coach of the seven-time NCAA Champion, 22-time Regional and 18-time Pac 12 Champion UCLA Women’s Gymnastics team “Life is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance” on Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 PM, in the Lenart Auditorium, Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E Young Dr N in Los Angeles. The event is presented in association with the Hellenic American Women’s Council, Pacific Region. More information is available via email: info@hellenic.ucla.edu.

OCTOBER 7

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The 16th Annual AHI Golf Classic takes place Monday, Oct. 7 at the Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Fort Hunt Road in Alexandria. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 AM, followed by a Sports Panel at 9 AM with ‘Voice of the Redskins’ Larry Michael – Washington Redskins chief content officer and senior vice president, USA Today Journalist Christine Brennan, and ESPN Rules Analyst & Former NFL Official Jim Daopoulos. Practice Range at 10:30 AM, Shot-Gun Start 11:15 AM, and Awards Dinner 4:30 PM. Register online: ahiworld.org.

OCTOBER 8

FLUSHING, NY – The International Society of Nikos Kazantzakis’ Friends New York Chapter, The Hellenic American Project, The Greek Cultural Center, and Philo4Thought present Kazantzakis Literary Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-9 PM at Queens Hall at CUNY Queens College, 65-21 Main Street in Flushing, sponsored by Cultural Crete-USA, Inc. George Stassinakis, President of the International Society of Nikos Kazantzakis’ Friends, and Dr. Nicholas Alexiou are scheduled to lecture at the event which includes a panel discussion and reception. The event is free and open to the public. Register online at Eventbrite, search Kazantzakis Literary Symposium.

OCTOBER 9

MANHATTAN – GreekTech Talks #03 Women In Tech, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6–9 PM, at Betaworks Studios, 29 Little West 12th Street in Manhattan. Speakers: Ioanna Stanegloudi Co-founder at Verge.Capital; Eleni Delimpaltadaki Managing Partner and Co- Founder at Equivico; Lucy Xu founder at The Port; and Emmanouela Androulaki Global VP of Account Management at Remerge. RSVP on Eventbrite. More information is available on Facebook: GreekTech Talks #03 Women In Tech.