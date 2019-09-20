Alma Bank Community Service Day at Ronald McDonald House NY

By TNH Staff September 20, 2019

Alma Bank's employee volunteers posed for a commemorative photo on their community service day at Ronald McDonald House NY. Photo: Courtesy of Alma Bank

NEW YORK – On September 16, Alma Bank held a community service day event at the Ronald McDonald House in Manhattan with Bank employee volunteers serving lunch to visiting families, while their children battle cancer at New York City area hospitals.

Since 1978 Ronald McDonald House has provided temporary lodging and care for more than 35,000 families when traveling to New York City for advanced cancer treatment they can’t get anywhere else.

Alma Bank has also supported the Ronald McDonald House New York Greek Division Walk-a-thon over the past several years, which is held each spring.

More information about Ronald McDonald House NY is available online: https://www.rmh-newyork.org.

Alma Bank employee volunteers during their community service day at Ronald McDonald House NY. Photo: Courtesy of Alma Bank
Alma Bank employee volunteers served lunch during their community service day at Ronald McDonald House NY. Photo: Courtesy of Alma Bank
