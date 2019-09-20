SYRIZA Ex-Deputy Justice Minister Denies Concocting Novartis Scandal

ATHENS – Radical Left SYRIZA former alternate justice minister Dim itris Papangelopoulos, facing a probe into whether he helped fabricate a scandal alleging 10 party rivals took bribes from the Swiss drug company Novartis said there’s no proof he did it.

Former Premier Alexis Tsipras said the case was the biggest scandal in the modern Greek history but offered no evidence in the charges brought by four whistleblowers, threee of whom remain secret, who said they overhead the accused took money but didn’t reveal who said it.

With New Democracy ousting Tsipras and SYRIZA in July 7 snap elections, the Conservatives – who were targeted by the Leftists – are striking back and planning a parliamentary inquiry into Papangelopoulos over the alleged scandal that has unraveled, with nine of the accused cleared.

“This is an unprecedented attempt at a vengeful political persecution. The absence of any proof in the case file against me and against (former PM) Alexis Tsipras make this sordidness ridiculous,” he said in a statement.

Papangelopoulos said the government is trying to “hide the truth” and “distract the Greek public in order to conceal the serious responsibilities not just in the Novartis scandal, but also in its investigation,” but still didn’t offer any evidence of any wrongdoing.

The case file was opened in Parliament and included the testimony of Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis, who has claimed that an unnamed politician dubbed “Rasputin” played a pivotal role in influencing the course of the investigation into the alleged scandal, said the newspaper Kathimerini.

He did not identify Rasputin – nor did he explain why he didn’t – but former Premier and previous New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, one of the accused said it was Papangelopoulos as several of those named are also suing.

New Democracy is proposing the creation of a special investigative committee to probe “the clear signs” that Papangelopoulos intervened the report also added.