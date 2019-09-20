New Democracy Honeymoon: Lead SYRIZA by 13.5 Percent

ATHENS – On a roll and moving fast to unblock major projects stymied by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, the new New Democracy government has won even more favor from the public with a poll showing it has a 13.5 percent lead over its rivals in popularity.

The survey was done by Pulse for SKAI TV and said if elections were held now – a hypothetical scenario with the Conservatives in power only 2 ½ months after winning the July 7 snap elections – that New Democracy would win again, 39.5-26 percent.

That’s a loss of 6.5 percent for the Leftists from their showing in the elections in which they were routed after former Premier Alexis Tsipras spent 4 ½ years reneging on anti-austerity promises, bowing to the country’s European creditors and hammering Greeks with more brutal measures.

New Democracy won outright and has a majority of 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament, able to rule without a coalition partner has had happened before during a more than 9 ½ year economic and austerity crisis that saw governments cobbled together by rivals.

The politically irrelevant center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was a distant third with only 6 percent It’s led by former members of the now defunct PASOK Socialists who, then under George Papandreou, won 44 percent of the vote and gained the Prime Minister’s office in 2009 before going under when they imposed austerity in return for a bailout.

The KKE Communists were fourth at 4.5 percent and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party netting 4 percent. He had served Tsipras as finance chief before being pushed out when envoys from the European Union said he was too combative to work with.