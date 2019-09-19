DESTE Foundation Announces Kiki Smith: Memory Extended through October 31

ATHENS – The DESTE Foundation announced on September 19 that the Kiki Smith: Memory exhibition has been extended through October 31 at the Foundation’s Project Space, Slaughterhouse in Hydra.

Hours: 11 AM-1 PM and 7-10 PM daily. Closed Tuesday.

The DESTE Foundation for Contemporary Art is a non-profit institution established in Geneva in 1983 by collector Dakis Joannou. Through its exhibition space in Athens, Greece, DESTE engages in an extensive exhibition program that promotes emerging as well as established artists and aims to broaden the audience for contemporary art, enhance opportunities for young artists, and explore the connections between contemporary art and culture. The flexibility of DESTE’s exhibition schedule enables the Foundation to respond to what is current in the art world, both nationally and internationally, and to embark on interesting projects as they emerge in today’s society.

Since its inception, DESTE—the Greek word for “look”—has been an international organizer of contemporary art exhibitions and a global supporter of arts-based projects and publications. In the early years of its foundation, the Foundation supported exhibitions that showcased the trends of art throughout the 80s and 90s in Greece, Cyprus, and Switzerland, emphasizing the universality of contemporary art.

In an effort to act as a host to innovative thought and creativity, the DESTE Foundation’s core exhibition schedule is complemented by a number of projects, such as the DESTE Prize, awarded bi-annually to a young Greek artist; the Hydra Slaughterhouse Project, which takes place annually on the Greek island of Hydra; and the destefashioncollection, a project that aims to explore the connections between contemporary art and fashion.

More information is available online: https://deste.gr.