Seeking Investors: Greek Finance Chief Hits London

Hoping to speed a slow recovery from a 9 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras went to London seeking foreign investors considered critical to also restoring confidence in the country.

He was to speak about the country’s prospects at the 14th Annual Roadshow organized by the Athens Stock Exchange, in collaboration with leading international investment banks and brokerage firms in Greece and abroad, said Kathimerini.

Staikouras is expected to hold meetings with 50 investors in separate round tables on the first day and then the next with another 25 fund officials.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants to convince investors the country is business-friendly after the end of the 4 1/2-year reign of the former ruing Radical Left SYRIZA that had elements trying to keep out foreign businesses.

Since taking office after winning July 7 snap elections, Mitsotakis has moved to start projects that had been stymied, including the 8-billion euro ($8.86 billion) stalled development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ southern coast.

Three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($360.84 billion) ended on Aug. 20, 2018 after more than eight years – accompanied by more harsh austerity measures – but Greece still hasn’t been able to make a full market return with investors still on the sidelines weighing prospects.