Greek Police Complete Operation at Two Migrant Squats

ATHENS – The number of foreign nationals found at two police operations in two occupied buildings in Athens reached 269, police said after the conclusion of the operation; 98 of the occupants were children.

The two buildings, both on Acharnon str. in central Athens, were under occupation since 2016.

In the first building, a former four-storey school widely known as Tositsio School of total surface 1,460 sqm, authorities found 179 foreign nationals (67 men, 50 women and 62 minors). The building, believed to have been built on Ernst Ziller’s designs, belongs to the Society for Promoting Education and Learning and served as an educational institution until 2014.

In the second building, also on Acharnon str., police found 90 foreign nationals as occupants (21 men, 33 women and 36 minors).

A search for drugs was also held in both buildings but nothing was found.

All foreign nationals will be transferred to organised hosting facilities while the municipality of Athens will clean and seal the buildings.