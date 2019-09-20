Andrea Catsimatidis Re-Elected Chairwoman of the Manhattan GOP

NEW YORK – On September 17, the New York Republican County Committee unanimously re-elected Greek-American Andrea Catsimatidis as Chairwoman of the President’s home county.

In an email from the Manhattan Republican Party announcing her re-election, Catsimatidis said, “I am honored to serve another term as Chairwoman of the Manhattan GOP. We have an important election year upon us and I will work tirelessly to run strong candidates here in Manhattan. President Trump delivered on his promises of economic prosperity and the choice in 2020 will be clear! Manhattan Republicans are energized to help our President win and elect candidates who will bring sound government back to New York City.”