Congratulations and Best Wishes for a Happy Life Together

Two beloved young adults, children of the Greek-American Community of Boston, Theodoros Rozis and Corina Kapetanakis united their lives through the sacrament of Holy Matrimony and the best wishes of their loving parents.

The Orthodox ceremony and reception took place at the Newport Beach House in Newport Rhode Island, officiated by Fr. Philippos Zymaris, the presiding priest of the Dormition of the Mother of God parish in Pawtucket, RI and Fr. Aaron Walker, presiding priest of the St. Spyridon parish in Newport.

