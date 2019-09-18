George and Mary-Ann Psaros from Weirton, West Virginia, proud parents of the prominent global businessman and philanthropist Michael Psaros, were thrilled to have the joyful opportunity recently in New York to meet Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. They felt blessed for their meeting and for being photographed with him.
Photo: Michael Psaros
George and Mary-Ann Psaros Meet Archbishop Elpidophoros
