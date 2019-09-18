On the Parthenon Marbles – The British Museum and the Art of Hypocrisy

It is time for Great Britain to give Greece her marbles back.

Two centuries ago, an Ottoman sultan gave a British aristocrat permission to take artifacts from the Acropolis, the ancient hill which has loomed over Athens since antiquity. The aristocrat, Lord Elgin, virtually dismantled the Parthenon and stripped it of nearly half its art, shipping some of history’s most precious sculptures off to a foreign land.

A friend of mine recently visited the British Museum in London, where the marbles that …