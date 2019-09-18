25th Athens International Film Festival Opening at Pallas Theatre

ATHENS – Long-awaited premieres are included in the anniversary program of the 25th Athens International Film Festival to be held from September 18-29 in the cinemas Danaos 1 & 2, Ideal, Odeon Opera 1 & 2, Astor, Athens Concert Hall and Pallas.

The Athens International Film Festival started as a celebration of cinema and now constitutes the largest film festival in the city, artistic director Loukas Katsikas said at a press conference on Wednesday, looking back over the institution’s 25-year history.

The Festival features 115 feature films, 63 short films, and three competition sections.

The 25th Athens International Film Festival will we opening with Parasite, the Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, by South Korean director Joon-ho Bong on Wednesday at the Pallas Theatre.