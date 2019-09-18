Greek PM Mitsotakis: We Encourage Full-Time Employment

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government plans to wage war on undeclared labour on Wednesday, following a visit to the labour ministry.

“We will address the phenomenon drastically. Not only with systematic and targeted checks but also through a web of incentives and counter-incentives to encourage full-time employment,” said Mitsotakis after a meeting with the ministry authorities, while he also announced the final solution to the problem with widows’ pensions.

“We finally solve the outstanding issue concerning widows’ pensions that we inherited from the previous government. At the end of this month 65,850 beneficiaries will see the recoupment rates rising from 50 to 70 pct as we have promised” Mitsotakis said.

“We presented to the prime minister the challenges in the labour market and in the sector of insurance, as well as the legislative initiatives of the Labour Ministry to address social welfare and insurance issues,” stated Labour and Social Affairs Minister Yiannis Vroutsis after a meeting held at the ministry with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

Vroutsis said that the prime minister welcomed these initiatives: “These initiatives are not simple or mere formalities; they are structural changes and reforms that Greece needs, that in combination with the web of reforms in the economy will bring results in terms of growth, create new jobs, increase salaries and, most of all, return the labour market to normality, where full employment predominates.”

Additionally, the minister noted the ministry’s determination to tackle undeclared employment and illegal practices in the labour market.

The prime minister’s visit was held in the context of his plans to visit all ministries in turn.