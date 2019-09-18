Transfer of Novartis Case File to Parliament Officially Announced to MPs

The transfer to parliament of a case file linked to the Novartis investigation, in which members of the previous government are accused of putting pressure justices to “frame” political opponents in the ongoing investigation, was formally announced to MPs on Wednesday.

Parliament President Kostas Tasoulas formally informed the political parties that the justice ministry had sent the case file to parliament, in accordance with the constitution and a 2003 law on ministerial criminal liability, on Monday, September 16.

The accusations in the file concern former prime minister and current main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, as well as former alternate justice minister under SYRIZA, Dimitris Papangelopoulos.

The arrival of the file, which was sent to parliament on Monday, was officially announced on Wednesday because no legislative or other parliamentary work was scheduled on Monday. Following the announcement, MPs can read the file and be informed of its contents, while those implicated can ask to be given a copy.

It includes witness testimony given by former premier Antonis Samaras, European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, former minister Evangelos Venizelos and Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Ioannis Aggelis.

The testimony given by Aggelis on September 12, along with supporting documents, includes accusations levels against Tsipras and Papangelopoulos.

Under Greek law, when a judicial investigation stumbles across evidence that may implicate a government minister, that line of investigation must stop immediately and the case file with all related evidence immediately sent to parliament, where an absolute majority of the plenary must make a decision on whether it should be pursued or dropped.