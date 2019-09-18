Malaysia Company Said Back in Game for Hellenikon Casino License

With US gambling giants Hard Rock International and Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment (MG&E) slugging it out in a bid for a casino license crucial to the 8-billion euro ($8.84 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport, Genting Malaysia said it has renewed its interest too.

Casino.org reported that Genting hasn’t yet dropped out as it emerged the two American companies had become the frontrunners after Las Vegas-based Caesar’s dropped out. The new New Democracy government is pushing the development that was stymied during the 4 1/2-year reign of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that had anti-foreign business elements.

“Caesars dropped out of the running for the Athens casino over a month ago. In recent weeks, Genting was still believed to be interested in the deal, but less so than Hard Rock and Mohegan Gaming,” the gambling site reported, with the tender deadline now set for Oct. 4.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission has mandated the planned integrated resort at the site that’s now overrun with weeds, abandoned buildings and rusting aircraft 18 years after 18 years and repeated delays in transforming it includes convention facilities and at least 500 slot machines besides a minimum of 100 table games.

The original plan for Europe’s largest urban park was shelved because of a 9 1/2-year-long economic crisis that saw successive governments line up for a commercial project that would include the casino, a yacht marina for the rich and a far-less green presence than promised.

“The closest casino to Athens is the Regency Casino Mont Parnes in Acharnes. But that venue is 25 miles away from the Greek capital, indicating the winning bidder for the Hellenikon plan will enjoy a significant geographic advantage in the country’s most visited city, the site added.

“Earlier this year, Genting Malaysia, Hard Rock, and Mohegan Gaming submitted comments on the casino licence and property leasing terms. All three companies are believed to have asked Greek officials for some relaxation on the land lease terms,” the report went on but there was no immediate response from Genting.