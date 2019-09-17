How Does Schinas Know the European Way of Life?

What Greek politician Margaritis ‘Gyro’ Schinas knows about the European Way of Life is that it’s best lived in Brussels in the halls of impotence, under glass (with pheasant) dispensing poppycock and fantasies for the European Commission where, as spokesman, he perfected the three D’s – Defend, Deflect, Deny.

He abetted neglect of refugees in his home country and waltzed around murders of journalists, tinpot dictators running amok in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, the cover-up of corruption, selling of European Union passports …