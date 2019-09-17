Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross Celebrated at Holy Cross School of Theology

BOSTON – In a devout and enthusiastic atmosphere Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) celebrated its name day on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross with a Great Vespers service on Friday evening September 13 officiated by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. His Eminence was assisted by many clergy from nearby parishes, and the service was led by the newly appointed HCHC Chaplain Archimandrite Athenagoras Ziliaskopoulos. At the end of Great Vespers the Archbishop performed the Stavrophoria and Rasophoria of the Seminarians, presenting them with their crosses and cassocks. The Student Body of both Schools comprises a total of 126 students.

The Archbishop in his homily, which he based on the gospel of St, Matthew, said among other things: “My Beloved Students of our precious ‘Scholi’, The Lord said, ‘if anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me’(Matthew 16:24). In these words there is a twofold invitation. First, we hear a call to follow the Lord along the path of struggle and pain. Christ suffered for our sake, in body, soul, and spirit, because ‘love bears all things’ and ‘endures all things’ (1 Corinthians 13:7). In whatever ways we serve the Church in days ahead, we will likewise endure stresses and challenges, disappointments and difficulties.”

The Archbishop then quoted Luke 10:2: “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few,” and noted that “in Church life, there is much to be done, always. There are never enough hours in the day, ever. As clergy and as laity, we must often put aside our own will. Out of love for Christ and His people, we bear all things and endure all things. These sufferings are summed up in the image of the Cross. Thus, the Lord commands us: to deny ourselves, to take up our cross, and to follow Him…but there is a second invitation in these words. For the Cross is also an image of triumph. Through the Cross, Christ canceled the debt of human transgression (Colossians 2:14). Through the Cross, Christ disarmed the powers of darkness (Colossians 2:15). Through the Cross, Christ was lifted up and so drew all people to Himself (John 12:32).”

He continued, saying that “the Cross is a symbol of ultimate victory over sin and death and the Devil. No human achievement can compare to the Cross. Saint Paul declares, ‘God forbid that I should glory, except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ’ (Galatians 6:14). Nothing in his life could compare to the triumph of the Cross. He counted his own ambitions as rubbish (Philippians 3:8); he put aside every former aspiration as irrelevant. To know and to serve Christ was enough for him. In this way, the great Apostle denied himself, took up his cross, and followed in the triumph of Jesus Christ.”

Focusing on the path opening up to the students, the Archbishop said, “today you will receive your own cross to wear and to cherish. Wear it with honor, with courage, with a sense of self-denial. Taking up the Cross, you accept the invitation to strive, to struggle, and to suffer for the sake of the Lord and His Church. And you also accept the call to take part in His triumph, and to have no other glory or boast or ambition in life, than the Cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Present at the Vespers were Metropolitan Methodios of Boston interim president of the School, Bishop Ilia of Philomelion, and Bishop John of the Antiochian Orthodox Diocese of New England.

Dozens of Greek Orthodox from Boston and the suburbs filled the Holy Cross Chapel and its narthex and waited patiently in line to greet Archbishop Elpidophoros, to receive his blessings, and to take a photo with him.

It was a special touching scene when Vasiliki Laskaridis from Boston, holding a bouquet of flowers, approached the Archbishop and told him: “Your Eminence I am from Constantinople and I came to kiss your hand. I am very thrilled for your election and I was waiting all day to see you and to wish you Axios. My grandfather built the nave of the Church of the Annunciation in South Tatayla in Constantinople. Please convey my warm regards to your good mother.” The Archbishop spoke to her extensively about Constantinople and said, “I thank you very much for your kindness and I am very happy to meet you.”

On Saturday during the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Archbishop Elpidophoros presided over the Divine Liturgy at the HCHC Chapel and ordained Deacon Philip Halikias to the holy priesthood. After the Divine Liturgy His Eminence chanted a Trisagion at the grave of Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory, which is behind the chapel.