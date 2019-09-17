Archbishop Elpidophoros Celebrates Divine Liturgy for First Time at Boston Cathedral

By TNH Staff September 17, 2019

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America bless the congregation of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston during his first Divine Liturgy as Archbishop in the Metropolis of Boston. (Photo: TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiated during the Divine Liturgy at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Boston on Sunday, September 15, assisted by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and many local priests.

It was his first Archpastoral visit to the Metropolis of Boston, which coincided with his five-day visit to Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Approximately three hundred congregants from Boston and the suburbs were present at the Liturgy, including the Consul General of Greece Stratos …

