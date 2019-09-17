THI’s 7th Annual Gala on Sept. 27 Supports Greece & Honors The Coca-Cola Fdn.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI), which leads the Greek Diaspora community internationally in raising awareness and capital for Greece, is hosting its 7th Annual Gala on Friday, Sept. 27, 6:30 PM, at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan, to raise funds that will be invested in entrepreneurial programs in Greece.

The Gala also will support Greek NGOs that foster economic development opportunities and provide crisis relief for underserved communities in Greece, particularly children. Last year’s Gala raised more than $2 million making it the most successful fundraising event in the Greek Diaspora globally.

This year, the event honors the work of The Coca-Cola Foundation. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has given back more than $1 billion to enhance the sustainability of local communities worldwide. Priority areas include empowering women, protecting the environment, and enhancing communities through education, youth development and other community and civic initiatives.

The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Hellenic Initiative, and the Coca-Cola Company are founding donors of the ReGeneration program in Greece. ReGeneration is Greece’s largest internship program having created over 1,000 employment opportunities for young and talented people engaging with more than 400 companies. The program is one of Greece’s answers to the “brain drain” and a vital tool for companies wanting to recruit for the future. ReGeneration offers six-month paid traineeships, mentoring, professional training and development and community service opportunities with NGO partners. More than 85 percent of participants have secured full-time employment through the program, while as many as 6,000 young people each year receive customized developmental feedback, strengthening their ability to get a job.

Greek-American and Greek economy and investment experts and entrepreneurs will attend, including THI Chairman Andrew N. Liveris, former chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company, as well as celebrity and social guests expected to attend including Princess Tatiana of Greece.

Panos Mouzourakis, the award-winning Greek artist, singer, songwriter, and actor, will perform. He has been on the jury of The Voice of Greece and gave voice to the Greek version of Olaf in the film Frozen. He also appeared in last year’s romantic comedy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global, nonprofit, secular institution mobilizing the Greek Diaspora and Philhellene community to support sustainable economic recovery and renewal for the Greek people. THI’s programs address crisis relief through strong nonprofit organizations and build entrepreneurial skills in a new generation of business leaders.

THI’s 7th Annual Gala takes place on Friday, Sept. 27 at the New York Hilton, 1335 Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets). Cocktails and silent auction begin at 6:30 PM, followed by dinner and the award presentation at 7:30 PM. Entertainment and dancing to The Jimmy Vali Band at 10 PM.

More information is available online: https://www.thehellenicinitiative.org/.