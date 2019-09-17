National Philoptochos $25,000 Disbursement to IOCC for Bahamas Hurricane Relief

NEW YORK – In response to the devastation in the Bahamas resulting from Hurricane Dorian, the National Philoptochos Executive Board approved an immediate $25,000 disbursement to International Orthodox Christian Charities earmarked for hurricane disaster relief in the Bahamas. The announcement was made on September 16.

However, destruction is widespread, and the need continues. Accordingly, the National Philoptochos Board has established an IOCC Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund to continue to raise funds for the cause.

Philoptochos chapters who wish to contribute can send donations for Bahamas hurricane relief to National Philoptochos at 126 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016 and write “Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund” in the memo line. These funds will be maintained in this segregated fund and sent in their entirety to IOCC for assistance in the Bahamas.

Since January 1, 2016, over $450,000 has been disbursed to support victims of natural disasters nationally and internationally from its various accounts. National Philoptochos thanks all chapters for their generous and continued support of our Emergency and Hurricane funds, which enable Philoptochos to respond immediately to crises when they occur.

The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society is the philanthropic arm of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

More information about the National Philoptochos is available online: https://www.philoptochos.org/.