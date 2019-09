A different ethos and new ways of behaving were inaugurated at Holy Cross School of Theology by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros with his presence there during the two visits he has already made.

The first was on August 26 when he officiated at the Agiasmos Service for the beginning of the new academic year, and the second time was last week when he stayed five days, from September 10 to 15.

He stayed at the School, in a room in the dormitories …