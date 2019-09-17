Pyatt: U.S. to Be Decisive Factor in Transforming Energy landscape in Greece, E. Mediterranean

ATHENS – U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday stressed that the U.S. is expected to be a decisive factor in transforming the energy landscape in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Pyatt was addressing a conference on energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, co-organised by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Institute of International Relations of the American College in Greece.

He noted, according to ELIAMEP’s announcement, that in the last three years the promotion of energy issues has been at the top of the agenda of U.S.-Greek bilateral relations