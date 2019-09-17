PM Mitsotakis Briefed on Restoration Work at Ancient Theatre of Dodoni (Photos)

IOANNINA, Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday visited the ancient theatre of Dodoni during his tour of the region of Epirus. He was shown round the site by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who briefed him on the restoration works currently underway.

With a budget of 5.0 million euros included in the Epirus Operational Programme (Epirus OP), the restoration is particuarly technically demanding and involves the use of innovative practices and an exemplary methodology, on which the Ioannina antiquities service was complimented by the European Commission service monitoring the Epirus OP.

Mitsotakis asked when the works were scheduled to be completed and visited the workshop where most of the restoration work is carried out, which has been set up in front of the ancient theatre.

Finally, Mitsotakis spoke with visitors to the archaeological site.