Montaño To Receive Medals She Was Cheated Out Of At Worlds

American Alysia Montaño will receive bronze medals she was cheated out of by a Russian who finished ahead of her at the 2011 and 2013 world championships but was later disqualified for doping.
Montaño said Monday on social media that she had been invited to world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she’ll receive the medals for the 800-meter races in a ceremony on Sept. 30.
She finished fourth both years but was moved up in the standings when Russian Mariya Savinova was disqualified for doping.
Montaño has been an outspoken voice for athletes who get robbed of their moment on the podium.
On Instagram, Montaño thanked Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova for exposing the Russian doping and said “athletes who were doping stole precious moments and money from clean athletes including me, who never got the outdoor podium moment that I earned.”
“I’m dead in the middle of two generations… I’m gonna make sure the real gon’ prevail.” – @realcoleworld • I just got word that I will be heading to the 2019 IAAF world Championships in Doha, Qatar for a medal reallocation ceremony on September 30. I will be getting two Bronze Medals, that I earned in 2011 in Daegu, South Korea and in 2013, in Moscow, Russia. Read more… • I always give everything I’ve got, and in track and field that has also been the case. Everything I had I left it out there, I have no regrets, used all of the power in me to come up with the best possible result for all my true, honest hard work and over a decades time worth of dedication. From 2007-2016 I had the ultimate displeasure of racing against dopers who ultimately dominated the top of the scoreboard. These athletes who were doping stole precious moments and money from clean athletes including me, who never got the outdoor podium moment that I earned. -The @iaaf_athletics took monetary bribes from the athletes that were doping at the time to cover up theirs failed results, if it were not for whistle blower Yulia Stepanova who secretly recorded her teammates as they explained their operation, what they took and how they got away with it, I would not have the opportunity to stand on and receive my podium moment and my medals that I honestly earned. Huge thank you to Yulia Stepanova and other whistleblowers who risked their lives to uncover this scandal. #medalstothepetals #iaaf #cleansport