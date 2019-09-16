NYC Council Member Costa Constantinides Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President

NEW YORK — Greek-Cypriot American New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides announced his endorsement of presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachussetts while speaking to cameras at a rally organized for her in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park. City Council Member Constantinides represents New York City’s 22nd District which encompasses Astoria, Rikers Island, parts of Jackson Heights, Woodside and East Elmhurst, respectively.

In supporting Senator Warren, City Council Member Constantinides particularly mentioned Warren’s long track record of fighting for financial oversight of Wall Street and large corporations. He also voiced his concern on the lack of attention being given to climate change by the Trump Administration, something that Senator Warren, if elected, would make a priority.

Couldn't be prouder to endorse @ewarren to be our next President of the United States! She's the fighter we need to stand up to Wall Street and other deep-pocketed interests, so we can have a greener, fairer future. pic.twitter.com/NBRcRyREQT — Costa Constantinides (@Costa4NY) September 16, 2019

Elizabeth Warren’s downtown Manhattan speech location choice is being viewed as highly symbolic due to its close proximity to Wall Street. Senator Warren has repeatedly assailed Wall Street, calling the US economy rigged for the ultra-rich. She has promised that as president, if elected, she would enact much tougher oversight on large corporations and fight for the middle class.

Senator Warren’s rally comes as her campaign is experiencing increasing significant national traction as indicated by recent national polls following her strong performance in the Democratic debate hosted in Houston on September 12, 2019.