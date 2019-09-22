Washington’s Upscale Komi’s Downscales for Happy Gyros

Offering an alternative from its set-price $165 per person menu for Greek food – the goat must be great – Washington D.C.’s Mediterranean fine dining restaurant Komi is bringing back its vegetarian Happy Gyro pop-up for October – for $60. More tzatziki please.

Open only from 5:30-9:30 o’clock at night and closed on Mondays, you’ll need to get a ticket starting Sept. 30 if you want one at the restaurant made famous by Johnny Monis, the Howard Hughes of chefs, who doesn’t give interviews.

He and his wife Anne Marler and chef Johnny Monis first experimented with the meatless takeover of their Dupont Circle destination in June, said The Washingtonian, noting that his parents, Greek immigrants, owned La Casa, a casual sandwich and pizza shop in Alexandria where Monis worked during the summers, looking to cook and clam up too, it seems.

“The concept is basically vegetables masquerading as Greek-American carryout joint classics, so gyros and souvlaki and pizza and steak-and-cheese and hoagies,” Marler said via email. “All of the stuff Johnny grew up eating/making/serving at the shop his parents opened in the late 70s.”

Probably for less than $60.