Gianaris Opens “ESScape Experience” Escape Room in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris opened Long Island City’s newest Escape Room on September 13. The “ESScape Experience” is operated by Melanie Lemieux and Kyle Radzyminski, who also operate The Baroness, The Huntress, and New York Stage of Mind.

“Western Queens is home to a thriving small business community and I am excited to welcome the ESScape Experience to the neighborhood,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Melanie and Kyle are dynamic local entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in our community and I am always proud to support the good work people do in our community.”

“We are extremely grateful to be part of such a strong community here in LIC,” said Melanie Lemieux, owner-operator of ESScape Experience. “Without their support Ess Hospitality would not have been possible.”

ESScape Experience is New York City’s first restaurant-themed escape room. The immersive game for 2-6 players takes about 60 minutes and can be booked online.

More information is available at: http://www.esscaperoom.com/.