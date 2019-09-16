The Latest Democratic Debate: More Spanish Speaking and Trump-Bashing

By Constantine S. Sirigos September 16, 2019

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The latest debate among Democratic presidential hopefuls, which took place on September 12, was the first of the 2020 race not to be spread over two nights. Instead, the top-10 qualifying candidates – based on numbers of poll standings and individual campaign contributions – stood on a single stage at Texas Southern University in Houston, trying to outduel one another in terms of who dislikes President Trump the most and who can shamelessly pander by uttering a few Spanish phrases …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available