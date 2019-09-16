The Latest Democratic Debate: More Spanish Speaking and Trump-Bashing

The latest debate among Democratic presidential hopefuls, which took place on September 12, was the first of the 2020 race not to be spread over two nights. Instead, the top-10 qualifying candidates – based on numbers of poll standings and individual campaign contributions – stood on a single stage at Texas Southern University in Houston, trying to outduel one another in terms of who dislikes President Trump the most and who can shamelessly pander by uttering a few Spanish phrases …