John Kanelos, Decorated World War II Veteran, Was 93

FLORIN, CA – John Kanelos, a Florin native who flew 57 bombing missions during World War II, passed away at the age of 93 on September 3.

The Elk Grove High School graduate enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force on September 24, 1943. He trained at a gunnery school in Yuma, Arizona, and received radio and radar training in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Taking an overseas assignment, Kanelos became a member of the 15th Air Force, 450th Bombardment Group, which flew out of southern Italy.

He served as the lead radio operator for his squadron, aboard a Consolidated B-24J Liberator warplane, which he personally named “Molto Buono” – Italian for “very good.”

Kanelos was the last survivor of the crew, which participated in missions in Romania, Greece, Italy, Germany, Yugoslavia, and North Africa.

Among Kanelos’ various service medals was the Certificate of Valor for his unfaltering courage, and the Merit of Honor, which he received from the commanding general of the 15th Air Force. He completed his tour of duty at McClellan Field in 1945.

Marla Kanelos, one of John’s nieces, said that the Kanelos family is very proud of John’s military service, the Elk Grove Citizen reported.

“His service to the country was always something that meant a lot to him and meant a lot to our family,” she said. “He remained very patriotic the rest of his life.”

Back in civilian life, Kanelos established Kanelos Truck Sales in south Sacramento. He ran that business until his retirement about 40 years later.

Kanelos married twice in his life, but had no children.

With his wife, Ruth, he was heavily involved in the St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Elk Grove.The couple also enjoyed traveling throughout the state in their motor home.

Ruth, who was married to John for 46 years, died at the age of 78 in 2010.

A private burial with full military honors will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

Born on February 23, 1925, Kanelos grew up in Florin, the eldest son of Andrew and Zina Kanelos.

His brother, George, passed away in 1989, and his brother, Gus, in March. The surviving brother, Sam, a former Sacramento Solons baseball player, lives in Sacramento with his wife, Billee Jean. All four sons attended Elk Grove High, and grammar school in Florin.

According to the Elk Grove Citizen, his father, Andrew was born in Greece in 1885, and was living in New Orleans by 1907, then moved to San Francisco, and later to Sacramento. Andrew began living in Florin in about 1910 and married Zina in Sacramento on April 27, 1924.

While living with his family in Florin, Andrew owned a ranch and was co-owner of a small slaughterhouse – Kanelos Bros. Wholesale Butchers – on Florin Road. He purchased the family homestead – the estate of James Rutter – at Florin and Power Inn roads, in 1938, the Elk Grove Citizen reported, adding that Andrew Kanelos passed away in 1953 and Zina in 1976.