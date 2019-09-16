Firefighters Rescue 4 from Fake Fire Truck at Staten Island Greek Festival

NEW YORK – The firetruck was fake, but the firefighters coming to the rescue were real, the Associated Press reported, citing the New York Post report of four people who got stuck on a firetruck-themed ride at the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Festival in Staten Island.

Real FDNY firefighters responded to the scene and helped the people down from the ride which got stuck on Saturday, September 14.

Everyone came off the ride safely in about 15 minutes, with no injuries reported, according to the FDNY, the Post reported.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.