British Authorities Warn Tourists Over Zakynthos Fire

A favorite haunt for British tourists and hooligans, the island of Zakynthos, was hit by a fire so severe that United Kingdom officials sent a warning as thousands of people fly there from the Newcastle Airport annually.

The British Government issued the warning after the blaze broke out on Sept. 15,stating that: “A wildfire has been reported on Zakynthos, close to Keri Village. If you’re in the area, you should follow the advice of Greek authorities and monitor the website of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.”

Reports from Greece stated some residents from homes in the South of Keri had to be evacuated.

Water-dumping aircraft went up to try to douse the flames after ground crews fought to contain the blaze overnight amid strong winds, said Kathimerini.

The fire started in a forest of pine, a tree that is especially flammable, on the island’s southern tip, near Keri and Agalas, both of which were evacuated as a precaution. Teams of firefighters and trucks were also sent from other parts of Greece as authorities hoped there would be a lessening of winds that whipped the blaze.

