The Elevation of the Holy Cross Celebrated in Whitestone (Vid & Pics)

WHITESTONE – The Elevation of the Holy Cross was celebrated around the world on September 14. At Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone the celebration began with the vespers service on September 13 with an impressive number of area priests (20) participating along with presiding priest of the community Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos.

Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas, presiding priest at Holy Resurrection in Brookville, carried the cross in the procession during the vespers service. Fr. Anagnostopoulos thanked all in attendance, especially the …