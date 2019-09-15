SYRIZA Leader Tsipras: Our Target is Constructive, Strong Opposition (Vid)

THESSALONIKI – “SYRIZA’s target is a constructive and in parallel strong opposition” SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said at a press conference at Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Sunday.

He said that SYRIZA has a long experience in Greece’s political life as well as a governmental experience and will not resort to scaremongering.

“We disagree with New Democracy’s growth model and we believe it can’t lead us to growth” Tsipras said adding “Yes to growth but with specific orientation, with transparency and rules that will protect our cultural heritage”.

Asked if he is going to ask for snap elections as the current prime minister did when he was in the opposition, SYRIZA leader said “My name is Tsipras not Mitsotakis” and reassured that no government declares early elections because the opposition asks it.

Tsipras said he is proud for the Prespes Agreement which, as he said, will go down in history adding that he did not step back in fear of the obvious political cost.

He noted that a Gordian knot in the foreign policy was resolved with the agreement and the foundations for peace and good neighbourly relations were laid and we gained Macedonia’s Hellenity.