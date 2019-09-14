Conte Quickly Making His Mark At Inter With Perfect Start

ROME — Three rounds into Serie A, Inter Milan is already displaying the same grit, energy and determination that have been the hallmark of Antonio Conte’s teams.

The Nerazzurri overcame a strong performance by 10-man Udinese for a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend their perfect start and establish a two-point lead over eight-time defending champion Juventus atop the standings.

Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi scored with a difficult, diving header shortly after Rodrigo De Paul — Udinese’s most talented player — was sent off for slapping Antonio Candreva.

Conte spent last season idle after winning multiple trophies at Juventus and Chelsea — plus a spell as the coach of Italy — and he’s picking up right where he left off.

For the full 90 minutes, Conte ran up and down the sideline, gesticulating and urging his team on from the coach’s box.

Earlier, Maurizio Sarri had a disappointing touchline debut with Juventus in a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina as the Bianconeri dropped their first points.

Also, Napoli warmed up for its Champions League opener against titleholder Liverpool with a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

By: Andrew Dampf, AP Sports Writer