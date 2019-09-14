HACF Presents Socrates Now with Yannis Simonides on October 23

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents Socrates Now on Wednesday, October 23, 7 PM, at the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are currently available online for the 90-minute solo performance-discourse led by award-winning actor, director, and producer Yannis Simonides, which captures the essence of Socratic ethics while engaging the audience to think, question, and, perhaps, reconsider.

First presented by Elliniko Theatro in New York in 2004, Socrates Now has since been performed to great acclaim at the United Nations, the Athens Agora, the NBC Today Show, and in over 475 venues in 22 countries, and 10 languages. Leading world universities have combined the performance with interactive seminars on Socratic ethics and how they apply to our society today.

Take a seat in the court of ancient Athens as Socrates goes on trial for his life. You will hear the philosopher face his accusers with his trademark wit, cutting logic, and the courage of his convictions.

After touring the world for 15 years, Socrates Now is coming home to its city of origin. Post-performance you will have an opportunity to discuss with Mr. Simonides himself the consequences of your verdict, and its present day implications. A reception will follow the event.

Don’t miss out on this solo event. Seating is limited.

Tickets at $35 are available though the Merkin Hall box office, with discounted tickets at $20 for students and seniors and online: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/socrates-now/.

Simonides, born in Constantinople and raised in Athens, is Fulbright Scholar and a Yale trained actor, writer, and producer (BA/MFA). He has served as professor and chair of the New York University Tisch School of the Arts Drama Department, and as the executive director of Hellenic Public Radio in New York. He is the founder and director of the Greek Theater of New York, Elliniko Theatro.

His performance work includes plays by Euripides, Sophocles, Aristophanes, Shakespeare, Moliere, Buchner, Brecht, Kazantzakis, Kambanellis, Mitropoulou, Korres, Anagnostaki, Skourtis and others, along with solo and ensemble pieces culled from his own writings and those of Plato, Cavafy, Makriyannis, Gogol and others.