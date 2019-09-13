Mitsotakis Stresses Will to Speed Up Asset Development

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a meeting with Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) executive chairman Aris Xenofos and managing director Richardos Lampiris on Friday stressed the government’s willingness to accelerate processes for public asset development and the progress of privatisations, with the public interest as the sole criterion.

The purpose of the programme is to attract investments, support growth and job creation, while upgrading the quality of infrastructure and services for the benefit of Greek society, he said.

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordination of the Government’s Work Akis Skertsos and the Secretary-General for Economic and Developmental Affairs Vicky Loizou attended the meeting.